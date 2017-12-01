SPD seek man wanted for rape of juvenile

27-year-old Cornelius Crutchfield is wanted on charges of second degree rape. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport Police detectives are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a teenager.

Shreveport Police say 27-year-old Cornelius Crutchfield is wanted in connection with the 2015 rape of a juvenile.

Crutchfield, whose last known address is in the 4200 block of Lakeshore Drive, is wanted on charges of second-degree rape.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

Anyone with information on Crutchfield's whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Crutchfield.

