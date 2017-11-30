EDITORIAL: Debate should be about why people decide to use a gun to settle an issue

Essentially, it comes down to people deciding to use a gun to settle an issue. We need to make an honest assessment of why someone makes this decision ... . (Source: KSLA News 12)

I don't know about you, but the violence in Shreveport needs to stop.

At 47 murders this year, we have exceeded the 2016 number, which is 42. It leaves me asking, what is going on?

Many of you are probably having the same thought.

And if you follow social media, there is no shortage of opinions.

But what are the real solutions?

While there can be are varying factors involved, essentially it comes down to people deciding to use a gun to settle an issue.

We need to make an honest assessment of why someone makes this decision and how in today's culture we often look to blame these actions on everything else - rather than place the blame on the person who made the decision.

And many of these decisions are made by children in their teens. What does this say about how we are raising our kids?

And what is missing in our society?

We are certainly missing the part where people are taught to value a life and the simple basics of right from wrong.

The debate should be about what leads them down this path and why people arrive at this being the only solution.

How can we help young people make better decisions long before they can access a weapon?

I don't profess to know the solution. It is very complicated.

But we better start talking about realistic answers, or this problem will continue to grow.

What do you think?

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.