Man recovering after being shot in the ear in Shreveport

Shreveport police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was shot in the ear Thursday night.

The shooting happened inside the Villa Norte apartments on Fullerton Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the ear and is expected to recover.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The Caddo 911 dispatch records show 8 Shreveport police units on the scene of the shooting.

The crime is under investigation.

