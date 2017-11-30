Man recovering after being shot in the ear in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man recovering after being shot in the ear in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was shot in the ear Thursday night.

The shooting happened inside the Villa Norte apartments on Fullerton Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the ear and is expected to recover.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The Caddo 911 dispatch records show 8 Shreveport police units on the scene of the shooting.

The crime is under investigation. 

