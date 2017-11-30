Phone scammers posing as deputies asking for money

Don’t fall victim to the most recent phone scam from people claiming to be a Bossier Sheriff deputy attempting to get victims to pay money instead of going to jail.

On Thursday alone, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office got a half-dozen complaints from residents and businesses saying a Bossier deputy or officer called them saying they have a warrant for their arrest.

The scammers have identified themselves as various names, such as Deputy James Marshall and Deputy Duane Davis, according to BPSO. They are even using names of actual deputies employed at BPSO.

They then tell the unsuspecting person they should not go to the courthouse to pay their fine, which is a big red flag.

“These scams are nothing new and criminals know they can prey on the fear of folks with the threat of jail time,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Here are a few safety tips to avoid being a victim of a scam:

Anyone who receives a phone call from the BSPO or other law enforcement officer and someone says you owe money to keep from going to jail, please ask for their name and where they are calling.

Never pay anything over the phone, unless you initiated the phone call and confident in the transaction.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Anyone concerned about any outstanding fines, court fees, probation fees or property taxes can call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Civil Department at 318-965-3400.

“Folks, please do not fall for it!” said Sheriff Whittington. “Our deputies are not going to call you to say you owe money and tell you to send it in.”

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.