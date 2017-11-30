Man arrested for solicitation of prostitution with juvenile

Edgar McBride, 55, allegedly paid an undercover agent to have sex with an underage victim. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man is behind bars on multiple charges after police concluded an undercover operation targeting solicitation of prostitution in Shreveport.

Edgar McBride, 55, of the 4400 block of Meriwether Road, allegedly paid an undercover agent to have sex with an underage victim on Wednesday at a hotel.

When agents attempted to arrest McBride, he ran away from officers and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

McBride was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles, soliciting prostitution and resisting an officer.

