Two Lost Guys: a Marine's post-service journey

Lane Miller while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps/Source: Facebook-Lane Miller

Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Words many of us like to say we live by but few of us ever put into action.

After several years serving in the military, one Bossier native has gone from structure to free spirit and and it is all being documented on social media.

"Obviously, I don't cut my hair (laughs) or shave," Lane Miller said.

"Ever since I got out, I always kind of knew I wanted to do something, just go do something like travel."

After spending four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Miller decided to throw caution to the wind and take a major leap of faith others have only dreamed of.

"I just sold all my stuff and flew to Belize because it was the cheapest flight south."

For nearly a year now, Miller has traveled throughout South America with his cousin, also a fellow Marine, immersing themselves in culture and adventure.

"It definitely has restored a little faith because the places I went in the military were bad.

"And, yeah, I find it amazing how scared people are to actually go. They think it's all scary and stuff when, in reality, it's not so bad."

They two are documenting their journey under the handle "Two Lost Guys" on Instagram and Facebook.

Picking up odd jobs along the way, Miller credits his skills learned while in the Marines.

"It definitely has helped me out a lot. They call it ORM (operational risk management), just basically keeping your wits about you so say you don't get robbed or something like that or you don't end up in a bad situation. It's definitely helped or being able to keep calm under pressure whenever things do go wrong."

Miller and his cousin plan to travel as long as they can.

Now they also are looking to adopt a cause to help them spread a little more good along their journey.

"I accepted the fact that I can lose all my money at any time. But I mean, hey, nothing ventured, nothing gained. I guess you got to try."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.