Shreveport man accused of sexually molesting two youths

BOOKED: Abdullah Singleton, 38, of the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane in Shreveport, two counts of molestation of juveniles (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Shreveport man is accused of sexually abusing two children ages 12 and 11.

Booking records show 38-year-old Abdullah Singleton, of the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane, is being held in Shreveport City Jail on two counts of molestation of juveniles.

Police starting investigating Tuesday when they got reports that Singleton had watched pornographic movies and fondled himself in front of the youths on several occasions starting in March.

Singleton was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives then booked at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.