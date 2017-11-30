2 vehicles collide; 1 overturns

A two-vehicle collision slowed travel Thursday afternoon on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 3:32 p.m. at Shreveport-Barksdale at Knight Street.

That's in the vicinity of the Walmart store.

Police Cpl. Marcus Hines said a Ford and a van collided, causing the Ford to flip over.

One person was trapped in the overturned vehicle.

There's no immediate word on whether anyone was injured and, if so, how severely.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.