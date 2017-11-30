Caddo School District looking to fill 85 positions at job fair Monday

Caddo School District is set to host a job fair during which recruiters will be looking to fill about 85 vacancies.

The job fair will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Wanda L. Gunn Professional Development Center, 3908 Joplin Ave. in Shreveport.

Anyone looking for a teaching job may attend and must bring a resume to enter.

This particular job fair is geared toward students who are graduating from area colleges and looking for teaching jobs before the new year, officials said.

"It's great timing for those students graduating right now. Because we do have those vacancies, we can hire people Monday right on the spot," teacher recruiter Karen Peace said.

"If they met the criteria and fit the vacancies that we have, it'll be an opportunity for them to have a job right away right out of school."

Teresa Henderson teaches students with disabilities at Summer Grove Elementary in Shreveport.

She said she looks forward to working with new teachers.

"They come in energetic and with that passion, that fire burning from their education. And they're ready to get in the classroom and use all the tools they've been taught."

New teachers bring new ideas and inspiration to the schools, Henderson said.

"You don't want to get stale. This is not a profession where you can let your guard down and become routine and relaxed because we're creating tomorrow's citizens."

Caddo says it offers competitive salaries and great benefits.

But it's not just about the teachers, officials said. It's about providing students with a higher quality of education.

"Absolutely. That's what we're here for. That's the whole point of education," Henderson said.

"We're here for the students to help improve their education, help support them so that they become productive citizens."

There also is a need for instructors to teach students with disabilities who need more one-on-one attention, said Shalanda Hopkins, special education inclusion lead teacher at Summer Grove Elementary.

"We really hope that teachers that are looking for jobs in the special ed field are applying because we do need those teachers in our classrooms to help support those students with disabilities."

Monday's job fair is not limited to teachers who already are certified, Peace said.

"We also are going to have our certification providers there on site with us so that if someone is not certified to teach but has an interest in teaching, we can help them learn how to become certified."

Representatives from the schools that have the vacancies also will be at the fair.

