Driver survives fiery crash in Caddo Parish

A woman is lucky to be alive after the SUV she was driving burst into flames.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday along Louisiana Highway 169.

The driver swerved to miss a deer in the road and slammed her vehicle into a ditch, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook.

According to Deputy Chris Menard, the driver was not sent to a hospital for treatment.

