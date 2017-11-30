Elderly woman says robber came in through a window, placed hand over her mouth

The Shreveport home of 96-year-old Ms. Jackson, whom neighbors and police say was robbed in her home Wednesday night. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

"It's ... it's just wrong. I mean, what else can you say? He picked on a old lady."

That's what Larhonda Smith had to say Thursday about a robber targeting a 96-year-old neighbor known in the community as Ms. Jackson.

"Yeah, I hope they catch him so he won't do this to nobody else," Smith said.

Police say the elderly woman told investigators that an intruder came through a window, placed a hand over her mouth, demanded money then left with some cash.

It happened just before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of David Raines Road in Shreveport.

Police still are trying to identify and apprehend a suspect.

Authorities described the intruder as being in his 20s and standing 6 feet tall. He was wearing a light-colored shirt.

Neighbors say they saw a tall, bald man who was wearing a brown shirt and beige pants.

A next-door neighbor, Eleanor Hunter, told KSLA News 12 she saw a man run behind the house.

"He just knocked on their door and then, when he went to the side, I couldn't see from the window, when he went to the back."

She and other neighbors say they have been unnerved by the violence.

"Next time, I'll come out on the porch," Hunter promised. "That way, I can see what it's all about."

Hunter and Smith described Ms. Jackson as a kind, feisty woman who laughed off the situation.

But now they are keeping an eye on everyone.

The crime even drew state Rep. Cedric Glover, a former Shreveport mayor, to the community Thursday.

He told KSLA News 12 he was there to speak with the property manager about what he could do for public safety.

"When it impacts a 96-year-old, home invasion, that's a problem," the Shreveport Democrat said.

"I'm here to try to find out what's going on, to see if I can possibly be of some assistance in terms of trying to figure out who did this."

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

