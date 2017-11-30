Bulldogs battle but fall to Tide 77-74

Information provided by LA Tech Media Department

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Louisiana Tech was unafraid of its first true road test of the season at No. 24-ranked Alabama.

The Bulldogs led for over 36 minutes in the contest, but the Crimson Tide were able to escape on its home floor by a final score of 77-74 on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 12,062 inside Coleman Coliseum.

LA Tech (5-1) came into the game as one of only 23 teams in the country still undefeated and had as much as an 11-point second half lead, well on its way of pulling off the upset.

However, Alabama (6-1) took a one-point edge with 78 seconds left and ended up making all six of its final free throws to stop the upset from happening.

“I’m proud of our guys for the way they competed against a very good basketball team in our first true road game of the year in a hostile environment,” head coach Eric Konkol said. “We feel like we were just a couple of plays short and ran out of time. We are a young team and I saw some good things out there tonight.

“We got in foul trouble and had to play a lot of lineups that we have not played yet. We had a lot of young guys out on the floor, really trying to scrap and compete. I thought we defended for the most part pretty solid, but we had a hard time scoring in certain spots. We were short on some threes that I like to think we would normally make.”

It was a track meet at the beginning as LA Tech held a 17-13 advantage at the first media timeout, compliments of back-to-back three-pointers by senior guard Jacobi Boykins.

The ‘Dogs managed to increase its lead to 38-29 with 3:44 to go, but the Crimson Tide ended the stanza on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit down to one at intermission.

The run started when sophomore guard DaQuan Bracey got injured. LA Tech also missed four straight free throws and committed three turnovers as Alabama crawled back into it.

The Bulldogs came out of the locker room and stifled the Crimson Tide yet again, opening the second half on a 10-0 run that was capped off by a couple of steals and fast-break points by sophomore guard Jalen Harris.

Alabama slowly got back into the game again and ultimately took a 60-59 lead themselves with 5:38 to play. Bracey, who came back into the game shortly after exiting in the first stanza, then took over by scoring six straight points followed by a dump-off pass to junior forward Jy’lan Washington who slammed it to go up four.

However, LA Tech would go on to miss six of its last eight shot attempts, including a Harris three-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it but it was off the mark.

The Bulldogs could not get the jump shots to fall for most of the night, going 24-of-65 from the field (37 percent) and 4-of-23 from three-point range (17 percent). Four players ended up in double-figures, led by Bracey who tied his career high with 21 points.

Boykins finished with 14 (needs seven more to reach 1,000 for his career) while Washington and Harris each chipped in with 12 points apiece.

Alabama went 24-of-54 from the field (44 percent) and 2-of-9 from deep (22 percent). Collin Sexton and Dazon Ingram each registered 22 points.