NSU defeats Lyon College 67-56

Information provided by NSU Media Department

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State basketball team didn't score style points Wednesday night in a 67-56 victory over Lyon, but the young Demons made plenty of progress, said coach Mike McConathy.



NSU (2-5) never trailed the Scots, but never put them away either. Lyon (1-5), which played the contest as an exhibition, got a big night from Emir Sabic, a member of the Croatian National Team who scored a game-high 27 points, nearly half of his squad's total.



The Demons, who don't play again for 10 days, never led by more than 18 points. With a dozen players in action by halftime, as has been the case in every game so far, McConathy spent the contest trying to bring along the country's fourth-youngest squad.



"I was really pleased with our guys. We were playing a team that is very efficient offensively, and we were able to guard their stuff really well," he said. "We didn't give up many open looks."



Lyon made just 31 percent in the first half while falling behind 39-26 at halftime and finished at 37.5 percent overall. The Scots briefly climbed within nine points with 13:01 left, but NSU immediately got a three-point play by freshman forward Darian Dixon and the spread ranged between 11-18 points afterward.



Ishmael Lane's 12 points and seven rebounds led a balanced NSU roster as 10 players scored. Jalan West had nine points, three assists and three steals while fellow senior Devonte Hall posted nine points and four assists, and Dixon scored eight.



"I saw good things from a lot of different players," said McConathy. "Everybody contributed, everybody got some confidence defending a well-coached team. We competed hard, and played within ourselves, not going for the flash and dash.



"The way they got back in transition, we couldn't get a lot of scoring in the open floor. It was more beneficial to play a game like this where we're forced to get the ball inside-outside rather than going up and down the floor," he said. "It's not our style but at times you have to adjust and we got experience at doing that."



NSU shot 45 percent overall and came up with 10 steals, outscoring Lyon 21-11 on points off turnovers and 16-0 on fast break points.



Heading into the lengthy break between games, necessitated in part due to upcoming final exams, McConathy was encouraged.



"This group has been willing to be coached in our shooting sessions, and every drill. They want to be better and that's what has impressed me the most," he said.



The Demons go to Alexandria on Saturday, Dec. 9 to play at the refurbished Rapides Parish Coliseum against Louisiana College in the NSU Cenla Challenge. On Dec. 16, they visit the Gold Dome at Centenary and face LSU Shreveport in the Shreveport-Bossier Holiday Classic.