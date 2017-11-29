Travel advisory: Bridge over Red Chute Bayou closing for repairs for about 3 weeks

Motorists who use Louisiana Highway 527 in Bossier Parish may have to make a detour starting Thursday morning.

The state highway department will shut down the bridge over Red Chute Bayou at 7 a.m. to allow crews to make emergency repairs, the Bossier Police Jury reports.

The bridge is just over three miles east of U.S. Hwy. 71 and just less than three miles west of Louisiana Highway 157.

That's in the Elm Grove area.

Traffic will be rerouted via U.S. 71 (Barksdale Boulevard), Louisiana Highway 3105 (Airline Drive), Interstate 20, LA 157 and LA 527.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials also urge motorists to use caution when approaching the construction area.

The span is expected to remain closed for about three weeks.

