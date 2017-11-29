Services set for Benton girl who died a week after collision

The life of a 4-year-old Benton girl will be celebrated Saturday.

The funeral for Katie Grantham is set for 1 p.m. that day at Asbury United Methodist Church, 3200 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

Doors will open at noon for those who wish to visit with her family.

The child died Sunday, exactly a week after being hurt in a two-vehicle collision on Louisiana Highway 3 at Kingston Road south of Benton.

"Katie Bug hugs were the BEST hugs," Grantham's family says in her obituary. "They were full body: arms around your neck, legs around your waist.

"Her Daddy got one every day when he returned from work and it would turn in to a dance or an airplane game, or just a hug that seemed to last forever that they both needed at that time. She gave the BEST kisses, and we will forever miss those sweet lips on our cheeks."

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, people can honor Grantham by donating to The Hub Ministry or the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission or by taking a new, unwrapped toy to a Toys for Tots dropoff location

"Most of all, if you want to honor Katie Bug Grantham, be kind, love others, laugh a lot with those you love, and love God. Talk to Him. HE will answer."

