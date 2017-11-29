Arrest made in slaying of Springhill student-athlete

Social media posts paint a portrait of a Springhill student-athlete who was found fatally shot.

Police have made an arrest in connection with the slaying of a Springhill student-athlete.

Authorities say 17-year-old Josh D. Lewis, of Cotton Valley, has confessed to killing Jaylen Thomas.

Lewis reportedly told investigators he had a disagreement with Thomas.

#BREAKING: Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd has confirmed the arrest of 17-year-old Josh Lewis in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jaylen Thomas. Chief said Lewis turned himself in and confessed to the shooting. Charged with 2nd Degree Homicide: https://t.co/LGmsaMQw0E @KSLA pic.twitter.com/VPbDVAvCL0 — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) November 30, 2017

Lewis turned himself in as a person of interest early Wednesday morning at the Webster Parish Courthouse in Minden.

He now faces a charge of second-degree homicide.

Lewis will be booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center at Doyline.

Bond has yet to be set.

The penalty for second-degree homicide is a life sentence without benefit of parole.

