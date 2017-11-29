5 ways to help protect your property during the holidays

Authorities say the holiday season always brings a spike in property crimes.

Shreveport police Detective Christopher Bordelon says it starts right after Thanksgiving and lasts until after Christmas.

"At this point in time, there's an influx of new electronics and stuff like that. With an influx and increase in purchases of those types of items, we have an increase in residential burglaries and vehicle burglaries."

Police conduct several operations and add extra patrols this time of year to help deter thefts and capture those responsible, Bordelon said.

But authorities say it's also important for people to take some common-sense steps as well.

Don't leave expensive gifts by windows or in plain sight.

Don't leave boxes from gifts by the curb .

Don't hide an extra key to your home outside.

Lock your home and vehicle .

Park in well-lit areas, your driveway or garage. Avoid parking on the street.

"It would be best if you don't display boxes on the curb so that people who drive by don't know that you happen to have a brand-new, 70-inch television," Bordelon explained.

"The number one deterrent with vehicle burglaries is locking your door to your car. The large majority of vehicle burglaries that happen in the city limits of Shreveport occur to unlocked vehicles."

Shreveport police also are seeing an increased number of purse snatchings targeting elderly women in shopping areas, Bordelon said.

He advises shoppers to:

Be aware of your surroundings,

Keep your purse on your body, and,

Stay in areas where other people can see you.

East Texas authorities also warn about a spike in vehicle burglaries this time of year.

