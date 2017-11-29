Jobs ending for as many as 140 at CSRA emergency call center

CSRA’s Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City held a job fair in early September to fill positions in a Hurricane Harvey call center. (Source: KSLA News 12)

They have helped respond to 1 million inquiries for disaster aid since Hurricane Harvey.

Now as many as 140 temporary workers may be seeking new employment as an emergency call center in Bossier City scales back disaster aid operations.

FEMA contracted with information technology company CSRA during Hurricane Harvey to staff and operate call centers directing emergency aid to storm survivors in Texas and Louisiana.

According to CSRA, the original the Federal Emergency Management Agency contract was a 30-day agreement but was extended for 2.5 months as Hurricanes Irma and Maria and California wildfires affected thousands more people.

Monday evening, CSRA says it was informed that support at the call centers should be reduced immediately and that only bilingual staffers should continue working.

CSRA officials tell KSLA News 12 they will offer employees the opportunity to remain on “casual status” with the company, allowing for “rapid re-engagement” should more work become available in coming months.

Officials also said CSRA has additional employment opportunities listed on the company's careers website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.