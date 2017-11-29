SWAR police seek 'violent and dangerous' burglary suspect

Texarkana, Ark., police are asking members of the public to call if they see a potentially dangerous suspect.

Shane Stapleton, age and address unavailable, is a suspect in multiple recent break-ins, including two residential burglaries Tuesday.

A statement on the Police Department's Facebook page reads:

"Stapleton is very violent and dangerous. So please do not attempt to detain him. We ask you only call us with his location. We do not want you to put yourself in danger."

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Stapleton to call 911 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 794-STOP.

Crime Stoppers offers cash for information that leads to an arrest.

