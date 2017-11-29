Brief police chase ends in wreck

A man was taken to a hospital after leading police on a brief chase in Claiborne Parish.

Authorities say it happened Wednesday afternoon in Homer.

The pursuit spanned less than a mile along West Main Street and Lyons Hill Road.

The driver was throwing something out his vehicle's windows as he drove between about the 100 block of West Main Street and Lyons Hill Road in the vicinity of Armory Baseball Park.

Along the way, the fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle as it passed through a parking lot in the 100 block of West Main Street.

It also was hit by a police patrol unit before wrecking.

Officers suspected there may be more narcotics in the wrecked vehicle, Mills said.

There's no immediate word on the driver's condition nor why the chase began.

