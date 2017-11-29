Tips to keep your tree healthy through the holiday season

The department of agriculture and forestry is responsible for protecting the entire agriculture and forestry industry from diseases, foreign pests and invasive species.

One of the most iconic holiday symbols is the Christmas tree — but keeping a real tree looking fresh through the Christmas season is not an easy task.

Having a fresh tree starts with a healthy one, said Mark Weaver, the owner of Weaver's Christmas Tree Farm in Shreveport.

"A good rule of thumb is if you are going to buy a pre-cut tree go to foliage and pull on it. If the tree has dried out and is dying, you are going to have a handful of needles," said Weaver.

Once a tree is cut it starts to die, so it needs to be put in water immediately. A freshly cut tree should not go longer than 2 hours without water. Weaver added a healthy tree will not shed as much either.

"If you get it in water immediately, the sap won't form on the bottom of the tree where it was cut it will continue to drink," Weaver.

Weaver said he has had customers keep their Christmas tree fresh through the start of Mardi Gras.

