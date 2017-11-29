Tips to keep your tree healthy through the holiday season

The department of agriculture and forestry is responsible for protecting the entire agriculture and forestry industry from diseases, foreign pests and invasive species.More >>
Two women have accused Simmons of forcing them to have sex with him.More >>
In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
If you want to know what's going on behind the walls of Alabama prisons, a few clicks on Facebook can offer a revealing look inside.More >>
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
The mall’s parent company says the family was asked to leave because the teenager’s clothing didn’t adhere to the code of conduct.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
Performer Jim Nabors, perhaps known best from his portrayal of the hayseed character Gomer Pyle from The Andy Griffith Show and Gomer Pyle, USMC, has died.More >>
