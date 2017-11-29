KC and the Sunshine Band to perform at Margaritaville

Get ready to dust off your boogie shoes to get down at Margaritaville Resort Casino when KC and the Sunshine Band makes their way to Bossier City.

The concert will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018, in Margaritaville’s Paradise Theater.

The band is known for their groovy, 70s feel-good sound and yielded hits such as hits “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Boogie Shoes,” and “Rock Your Baby,” “I’m Your Boogie Man,” “Shake Your Booty,” and “Keep It Coming Love.” All of their songs are still heard on te

KC and the Sunshine band has been featured at every major sporting event including Super Bowl, World Series, Conference Championships, The NBA, Collegiate Bowl Games National Championship Games, the NASCAR racing circuit and championships and The Kentucky Derby.

In addition, they've also been featured at the Tournament of Roses Parade and the MacyThanksgiving Day Parade.

Tickets are $35, $55, and $80 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available at the Margaritaville Retail Store.

