Texarkana, TX, man accused of setting four fires in eight hours

A Texarkana, Texas, man is accused of setting four houses afire within eight hours.

Clifford Clark, 26, now is being held in Bowie County Correctional Center.

The exact charges against him have yet to be determined, authorities said.

The fires occurred Tuesday at:

11:41 a.m. at 1315 W. 5th St.,

12:45 p.m. at 1001 S. Lake Drive,

2:22 p.m. at 915 McShane St., and,

7:42 p.m. at 2617 Garber St.

Texarkana, Texas, fire marshals think all four were intentionally set.

Firefighters' day started with a fire at 7:52 a.m. at 2402 Olive St.

That fire was caused by a dryer malfunction and is unrelated to the suspected arson fires, authorities said.

But together, the five fires led to Tuesday being unlike any other day for his department, Fire Chief Eric Schlotter said.

“These fires took a huge response of resources and manpower to extinguish.

"And I’m extremely proud of the way our firefighters professionally accomplished the job of protecting our city,” he added. “They showed incredible endurance, both physically and mentally, responding to this kind of workload.”

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.