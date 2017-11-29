Bees and wasps could try to move in your home for the winter

Everyone is doing what they can to stay warm during the winter — and insects are no exception.

Jarrod Horton is the owner of Anti-Pest. He said his company has been getting a lot of phone calls about wasps, bees and lady beetles getting into their home.

"When the insects are looking for a place to spend the winter they will look at your house," Horton said.

Insects are most likely getting into homes by any crack or crevices, near the eaves of the house, around the chimney or loose boards.

"We will look around the house and treat all of the cracks and crevices, around the eaves of the house, around the base of the house and anywhere we think the insect could find an entry point into the wall or into the attic," Horton said.

Horton said he will treat his customer's homes with a liquid and dust insecticide. The dust insecticide can even kill the wasps and bees a month or two after it has been put out.

Even though any over the counter insecticide will kill the wasps or bees — Horton urges everyone to be careful if someone is going to treat their home their selves.

Horton said wasps and bees will typically be in a large number and people can be stung. He also warns that people can also fall through their attic if they are not careful.

