ETX investigators ask for help identifying suspected burglars

Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help identifying three people captured on camera who allegedly burglarized a home.

The suspected burglary happened on November 26 at 4 a.m. at a home on Hatley Road.

The images show the persons of interest with items taken during the burglary.

One image shows a pistol in the front pocket of one of the people.

Deputies from the sheriff's office say one of the images appears to be a female.

Another image shows a sweatshirt that is believed to say "Mary Jane" on the front of it.

Any information regarding the case may be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or to Harrison County investigators at 903-923-4000.

