ETX authorities provide tips to prevent vehicle burglary

Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning people that this time of year vehicle burglaries escalate and offering tips to prevent those burglaries.

In a release, deputies stated many vehicle burglaries may be eliminated by locking vehicle doors, even in driveways.

Vehicle burglars walk through shopping center parking lots and attempt to open the car doors by simply pulling on the door handles, according to the release from the sheriff's office. If the car isn’t locked, they have immediate access to everything in the car.

Shoppers are advised to hide bags and gifts out of sight or in the truck and cover them so they can't be seen.

Deputies also say many of the vehicle burglars target large parking lots, where they appear to be regular users of the parking lots, and begin walking the lots and looking inside vehicles.

There have also been reports of neighborhoods where many vehicles are burglarized during the night and very early morning, according to the sheriff's office. Owners are asked to lock their doors and remove items such as guns, computers, and purses.

