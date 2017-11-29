Highland Christmas Home Tour to be held next weekend

As people prepare for Christmastime, the Highland Christmas Home Tour is right around the corner.

The tours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $20 and available at the Enchanted Garden, 2429 Line Ave., and C&C Electric, 2430 Line Ave.

The trams will depart from C&C Electric.

The event offers a look inside some of Fairfield and Highland District's stateliest homes by holiday tram:

The Saturday night Candlelight Tour features a circa 1912 residence filled with priceless heirlooms, a Queen Anne cottage, a 1905 Victorian known for its Christmas decorations and a freshly renovated 1923 cottage.

The Highland Holiday Tree will be auctioned off during the evening tour to raise money for the flower beds that Highland Restoration Association maintains at Columbia Park.

The Sunday Very Merry Christmas Tour features stops at a local church celebrating its centennial, an 1897 Queen Anne cottage, a 1928 cottage, an artistically decorated 1919 prairie-style home, the previous residence of former Mayor Hazel Beard and a renovated 1945 cottage.

Pop-up shops will be set up in homes by artists throughout both tours.

Highland Christmas Home Tour is presented by the Highland Restoration Association, Fairfield Historic District Association and the Highland Open Studio Tours Sunday.

