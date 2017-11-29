Operation Santa Claus collecting toys for children

Shreveport firefighters make foam snow for kids at Shriners Hospital during last year's Operation Santa Claus. (Source: Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The holiday season is nearly here and to usher in the season of giving is Operation Santa Claus.

Operation Santa Claus is a joint effort between Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police department. Working with SFD and SPD is Town Square Media, who kicked off a toy drive on Monday, Nov. 27.

The event is designed to give underprivileged children new toys for Christmas. The toy drive will continue through Dec. 15.

On Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, toys will be delivered to boys and girls by fire engines and police cruisers.

Toys and monetary donations can be made at Town Square Media's office at 6341 Westport Road and at all Citizen National Banks in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Checks can be made out to Operation Santa Claus.

