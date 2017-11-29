Rapper Mystikal's arraignment delayed

Michael Lawrence Tyler, 46, of Prairieville, La., one count of first-degree rape. The rapper goes by the name Mystikal. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

The arraignment date for Louisiana rapper 'Mystikal' has been pushed back to December.

According to court documents, Michael Tyler will be back in court on December 18.

Tyler is charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

He's accused in an assault from last year at a casino in downtown Shreveport after a concert.

