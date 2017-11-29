Final Red Cross "Health Connections" to be held today

The American Red Cross will hold its last "Health Connections" event today in Shreveport.

The event kicked off at 7 a.m. at the Red Cross Office at 805 Brook Hollow Drive.

The event offers low-cost opportunities for people to check in on common health issues such as Cholesterol, thyroid, liver & lipid profiles, glucose levels, CBC counts and more by way of a blood test.

Men will have the option for a PSA - a prostate cancer screen, also done by blood test.

Flu shots will be available on a first come first serve basis. The costs are $40 for the regular blood test or $50 for the test with PSA. Flu shots are $25.

Participants should fast for 12 hours prior to the tests (water is okay). They also should bring a 49-cent stamp or the money to buy one.

The event is hosted by NSU College of Nursing, Regional Urology and American Red Cross Volunteers.

