KSLA Holiday Food Drive 2017 kicks off

KSLA cares about giving back and we're fighting hunger in the ArkLaTex with our Holiday Food Drive Wednesday.

The KSLA News 12 team is spread across the ArkLaTex ready to receive food donations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

KSLA News 12 evening anchor Doug Warner will be at the Johnny's Pizza on Benton Spur in Bossier City taking donations.

KSLA News 12 This Morning anchor Adria Goins can be found at Word of God Ministries on Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

People can also drop off food at the Community Bank of Louisiana and find KSLA News 12's Jasmine Payoute and Josh Roberson.

It's time for the @KSLA Holiday Food Drive! We're live this morning with the folks at the @FoodBankofNWLA talking about how you can help feed the needy during the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/3iK4FiPyeY — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) November 29, 2017

Another drop off location is Yokem Toyota on E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport where KSLA News 12's Marie Waxel will be.

The fifth drop off location is the KSLA News 12 lobby at 1812 Fairfield Avenue.

Live updates for the food drive will be online and in all the newscast.

