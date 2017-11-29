KSLA Holiday Food Drive 2017 kicks off

Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
A Denham Springs woman has been arrested after reportedly filing a false rape complaint against a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The gunfire, which was coming from an upper floor, immediately brought comparisons to the deadly mass shooting two months earlier in Las Vegas.More >>
