2 accused killers scheduled for court Wednesday

Roy Jemane Narcisse, 25, of Alexandria, and Kiana Deraneka Williams, 25, of Ville Platte (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The two people accused of killing a Shreveport woman are scheduled to be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

The two 25-year-olds Roy Narcisse and Kiana Williams are both charged with the second-degree murder of 82-year-old Kathleen Cates.

Cates was stabbed to death in her home back in September.

It happened while the two were allegedly doing yard work at Cates' home in the Anderson Island Neighborhood, according to Shreveport police.

The couple was arrested in San Angelo, Texas, then extradited back to Caddo Parish to face prosecution.

