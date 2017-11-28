Authorities arrest 6, seek 8 more in drug investigation

(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department) TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) -
An 11-month investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the greater Miller County/Texarkana area has led to 14 more people being wanted on drug charges.
Authorities say they arrested a half dozen Tuesday and have warrants to arrest another eight.
Texarkana, Ark., police report that the 14 are accused of delivering controlled substances, specifically heroin, methamphetamine and/or marijuana.
Arrested on Tuesday as part of Operation Timez Up (Again) were:
- Mitchell Cox, 1 count of delivery (enhanced)
- Katelynn Garrett, 1 count of delivery
- Hollie Hoffmeyer, 1 count of delivery (enhanced)
- Markeis Richardson, 3 counts of delivery (enhanced)
- Michael Stovall, 5 counts of delivery, and,
- Dequintus White 3 counts of delivery (enhanced).
The arrests were made by members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force in conjunction with the FBI, the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department.
Authorities say they also have warrants to arrest:
- Billy Eaglebarger on 1 count of delivery,
- Harold Hale on 1 count of delivery,
- Demarcus Heath on 2 counts of delivery (enhanced),
- Phillip Lee on 2 counts of delivery (enhanced),
- David McClure on 1 count of delivery,
- Stacia Rawson on 1 count of delivery (enhanced),
- Michael Starling on 1 count of delivery (enhanced), and,
- Michael Walker on 3 counts of delivery (enhanced).
