Authorities arrest 6, seek 8 more in drug investigation

An 11-month investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the greater Miller County/Texarkana area has led to 14 more people being wanted on drug charges.

Authorities say they arrested a half dozen Tuesday and have warrants to arrest another eight.

Texarkana, Ark., police report that the 14 are accused of delivering controlled substances, specifically heroin, methamphetamine and/or marijuana.

Arrested on Tuesday as part of Operation Timez Up (Again) were:

Mitchell Cox, 1 count of delivery (enhanced) Katelynn Garrett, 1 count of delivery Hollie Hoffmeyer, 1 count of delivery (enhanced) Markeis Richardson, 3 counts of delivery (enhanced) Michael Stovall, 5 counts of delivery, and, Dequintus White 3 counts of delivery (enhanced).

The arrests were made by members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force in conjunction with the FBI, the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department.

Authorities say they also have warrants to arrest:

Billy Eaglebarger on 1 count of delivery, Harold Hale on 1 count of delivery, Demarcus Heath on 2 counts of delivery (enhanced), Phillip Lee on 2 counts of delivery (enhanced), David McClure on 1 count of delivery, Stacia Rawson on 1 count of delivery (enhanced), Michael Starling on 1 count of delivery (enhanced), and, Michael Walker on 3 counts of delivery (enhanced).

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.