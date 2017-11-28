Authorities arrest 6, seek 8 more in drug investigation - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Authorities arrest 6, seek 8 more in drug investigation

(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)
TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) -

An 11-month investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the greater Miller County/Texarkana area has led to 14 more people being wanted on drug charges.

Authorities say they arrested a half dozen Tuesday and have warrants to arrest another eight.

Texarkana, Ark., police report that the 14 are accused of delivering controlled substances, specifically heroin, methamphetamine and/or marijuana.

Arrested on Tuesday as part of Operation Timez Up (Again) were:

  1. Mitchell Cox, 1 count of delivery (enhanced) 
  2. Katelynn Garrett, 1 count of delivery 
  3. Hollie Hoffmeyer, 1 count of delivery (enhanced)
  4. Markeis Richardson, 3 counts of delivery (enhanced)
  5. Michael Stovall, 5 counts of delivery, and, 
  6. Dequintus White 3 counts of delivery (enhanced).

The arrests were made by members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force in conjunction with the FBI, the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department.

Authorities say they also have warrants to arrest:

  1. Billy Eaglebarger on 1 count of delivery,
  2. Harold Hale on 1 count of delivery, 
  3. Demarcus Heath on 2 counts of delivery (enhanced),
  4. Phillip Lee on 2 counts of delivery (enhanced),
  5. David McClure on 1 count of delivery,
  6. Stacia Rawson on 1 count of delivery (enhanced),
  7. Michael Starling on 1 count of delivery (enhanced), and,
  8. Michael Walker on 3 counts of delivery (enhanced).

