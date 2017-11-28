Shreveport's homicide numbers eclipse previous years' rates

Shreveport's homicide rate continues to climb.

KSLA News 12's records show Monday night's deadly shooting in the Caddo Heights neighborhood marks the city's 47th homicide of the year.

That doesn't include 6 killings that are considered "justified" homicides.

In 2016, Shreveport reported 42 homicide to the FBI and reported 46 homicides, including justifiable killings, on the city’s 2016 Annual Crime Report.

The 2016 and 2017 homicide rates are double what the city recorded in 2015 and the highest since 2003.

"One is too many. So when the first one happened this year, that was already one too many," Police Chief Alan Crump said.

There is no clear reason for the increase in homicides over the past 2 years, the city's top law officer said.

And it's hard to predict crimes that often are motivated by relationships, Crump added.

"To just pinpoint one thing to say, this is the exact reason why, there's not a science to that. So we just try to deal with the issues we are faced with."

Crime-fighting strategies include increased visibility, partnerships with other law enforcement agencies plus initiatives like Operation Long Haul that target high-crime areas.

"We look to see who is involved and try to see if we can develop a better way of patrolling, being visible, some things to try to be as proactive as we can in something that's hard to map as far as pattern," Crump explained.

Monday night's homicide was in Councilman Jeff Everson's district.

Crime remains on everyone's minds, including council members', he said.

"It's something that continues to be a challenge and something we are open to hearing ideas and suggestions about."

With the City Council soon to vote on a 2018 budget proposal, Everson said they added funding for additional patrolling and other new initiatives.

Mayor Ollie Tyler's 2018 spending plan already called for police pay raises, new cruisers and more.

A vote on the budget will be taken during the City Council's next meeting.

"That's an opportunity we had to be able to look at what resources we may be able to allocate to reduce crime and try some new initiatives."

Shreveport's Police Department needs everyone's support and can't be blamed for the homicide numbers, said Jim Taliaferro, executive director of Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers.

And as a suggestion, he added, police need the authority to effectively police and try new things.

"I believe there has to be some initiative that says 'You know what, we are going to let you go out and police the way you were taught to police'."

With the conversation over homicides continuing, everyone seems to agree that the community is needed to help cut down the numbers.

