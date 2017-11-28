Homeowner tells firefighters a candle started fire on Ledbetter

A blaze Tuesday evening rendered a Shreveport house uninhabitable.

The homeowner told firefighters a candle caught a nearby curtain on fire, Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese said.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Ledbetter Street between Hollywood Avenue and West 60th Street was reported at 7:02 p.m.

Shreveport Fire Department soon had 10 units on the scene in the 5800 block of Ledbetter, dispatch records show.

They found heavy flames coming from the wood-frame home on a pier and beam foundation.

Firefighters had the blaze contained by 7:12 p.m.

People must remember to keep candles away from curtains, carpet and furniture, Reese said.

