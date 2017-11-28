Wreck slows travel on I-20E - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Wreck slows travel on I-20E

(Source: LaDOTD) (Source: LaDOTD)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

An accident slowed traffic flow Tuesday evening on eastbound Interstate 20.

It blocked the two left lanes of I-20E at Spring Street, the Louisiana highway department reports.

Both lanes have since been reopened.

But traffic remains backed up for about 3 miles.

