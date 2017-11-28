Wreck slows travel on I-20E

An accident slowed traffic flow Tuesday evening on eastbound Interstate 20.

It blocked the two left lanes of I-20E at Spring Street, the Louisiana highway department reports.

Both lanes have since been reopened.

But traffic remains backed up for about 3 miles.

All lanes are open I-20 East at Spring Street. Congestion has reached Greenwood Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) November 28, 2017

The center lane has opened leaving the left lane blocked on I-20 East at Spring Street due to an accident. Congestion has reached Lakeshore Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) November 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.