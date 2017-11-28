Judge decides against returning abused pit bull to her owner

Texarkana, Texas, Animal Control Director Mashell Daniel answers questions from city attorney Deborah Jones during a hearing Nov. 28 about who should have custody of Lady, a pit bull that was abused. (Source: TTPD)

Lady the abused pit bull will not be returned to her owner.

That is the decision reached Tuesday by Texarkana, Texas, Municipal Court Judge Sherry Jackson.

"... I know that you are not the one that I know of that laid a hand on this animal," the judge told Shaekayla Starks. "But you selected the environment to move this animal into."

Jackson also cited concerns that Starks would be unable to provide for the dog's upkeep and long-term care, the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department reports.

"The city is working to find a long-term rehabilitation plan for Lady," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

Lady's owner has 10 days within which to appeal the judge’s decision.

Meantime, the man accused of abusing the dog remains in jail.

Bond has been set at $75,000 for the man suspected of being the person caught on camera abusing a dog.

A judge set the bond Monday morning for LeGus Holloway, who is not the dog's owner.

The 69-year-old Texarkana, Texas, man has been in jail in the Bi-State Justice Center since being booked Saturday afternoon on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Holloway is accused of abusing Lady, a pit bull now in the care of a veterinarian.

Video of the abuse went viral after being posted on social media.

The ensuing outrage caused authorities to become concerned for Holloway's safety.

