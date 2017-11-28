Man accused of voyeurism at Natchitoches Walgreens

A man is behind bars after being accused of videoing a woman while in a Natchitoches store's restroom.

Jamel L. Tolliver, 19, is charged with video voyeurism.

Officers were called to the Walgreens in the 300 block of Keyser Avenue regarding a man who was inside the women's restroom, according to Natchtioches Police Department.

At the store, officers met the victim that said a man entered the restroom and filmed her by placing a cell phone under the stall.

Officers met with Tolliver. After a search of his phone yielded videos of the victim in the restroom, he was arrested.

Toliver was placed in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center; his bond is set at $5,000.

