SPD K-9 apprehends man accused of domestic violence

A Shreveport man is behind bars after being accused of violently beating his live-in girlfriend on Monday afternoon.

Jason B Viers, 45, of Idema Street one count each of felony domestic abuse battery-Strangulation and one count of violating a protective order, according to Shreveport Police Department.

Officers were called over to Viers' house in the 300 block of Idema Street regarding a domestic violence call. When they reached the home, a woman, who was noticeably injured, told officers that Viers, her live-in boyfriend, strangled her and began striking her in the head with his knee, locking her unconscious.

She told police she was able to excape and run to a neighbor's home for help while Viers stayed inside the house.

Officers called in SPD K-9 Niek to take Viers into custody. Niek found Viers and Niek's handler gave commands to Viers, asking him to submit peacefully to the arrest.

However, Viers attempted call Niek to him by clicking, clapping and call for him. Then when he attempted to pet Niek, the K-9 and again refused to comply with demands, Niek was deployed and Viers suffered a dog bite to his arm.

Viers was then taken into custody. SPD said that Viers has been charged with domestic abuse battery at least two other times in the past.

SPD has resources to help victims of domestic violence. Please contact a Domestic Violence Investigator at 318-673-6955 for more information.

If you are in immediate danger, please call 911.

