Coca-Cola Holiday Tour coming to the Boardwalk

The 2017 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour is making a stop at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in December.

The truck will be in front of Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro on December 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People who visit will have a chance to take a picture of the truck. Once the sun sets, people can get the after-dark experience, as the truck lights up.

