Former nurse pleads guilty in Texarkana inmate's death

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) - A former nurse who refused medical treatment to a Texas jail inmate last year has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor negligent homicide.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that 27-year-old Brittany Danae Johnson pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the July 2016 death of 20-year-old Morgan Angerbauer at a jail in Texarkana, along the Arkansas border.

An autopsy report says Angerbauer died of diabetic ketoacidosis, a condition that results from blood sugar reaching severely high levels.

Court records allege Angerbauer asked Johnson to check her blood sugar, but Johnson refused. Angerbauer was found unconscious in her cell early the next morning. She was dead by the time paramedics arrived.

Records with the Texas Nursing Board show Johnson's nursing license has been suspended. She will serve about three months in the Miller County jail.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

