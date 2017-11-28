Fire damages Texarkana, TX house

Texarkana, TX firefighters are investigating after a house in the 2400 block of Olive Street caught fire Tuesday morning. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Firefighters in Texarkana, TX are investigating after a fire tore through a house Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say just before 8 a.m. they were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of Olive Street.

When crews first arrived they got a report that someone was inside the house. After searching the home they did not find anyone.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control according to crews on scene.

Most of the flames and damage were contained to the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

