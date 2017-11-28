Fire damages Texarkana, TX house

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.More >>
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>