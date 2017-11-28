ArkLaTex charities take part in #GivingTuesday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but there's a new day that's urging people to give back. Giving Tuesday is a global push to give back to local charities and help those less fortunate.

KSLA News 12's Josh Roberson is live at The Council for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse which is one of the non-profits involved with Giving Tuesday. Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

#GivingTuesday has an official website where you can type your city and find the charities that are taking part. There are 27 in Shreveport.

So far the initiative has raised more than $177 million across 98 countries.

