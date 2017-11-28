Calvary defeats Northwood 52-44

The Calvary Cavaliers hosting Northwood over off Linwood Ave.



Cav Athletic Director Chad McDowell excited to show off the new gym.



Kyelor Coburn loves it too. He puts the first points on the board with this trey from the corner. Cavs up 3.



Northwood Coach Ronnie Howell has a big fella named Jalen Evans on the inside. He uses the fake and draws the foul. Northwood down 1.



The Cavs would go on a run. They beat the press and Troy Davis Jr. goes strong to the rack and draws the foul count the basket.



Later Michael Williams pushing the tempo he finds Malachi Fitzwater underneath for the easy 2. One time for Dan.



The Falcons mount a comeback but Calvary blesses the new gym with win. The Cavs win 52-44.

The Lady Cavs basketball team battles from behind to close the gap in the 4th but falls to the Lady Falcons 37-34 is the final.

