Centenary defeats Louisiana College 91-69

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Gents shot better than 70 percent (19-27) in the second half and tallied the least turnovers (five) in four years as Centenary (3-2) won the Pelican State battle against Louisiana College (0-2), 91-69 in Natchitoches Monday night, November 27.

After a close game the majority of the first half and a tie at 53 with 13:43 left, a 23-3 run by the Gents – where they made 9-of-12 shots from the field – put the game away. Sophomore Cedric Harris drained a triple and junior Kahari Carter made a layup to quickly give the Maroon and White a five-point lead.

Louisiana College brought the game back to one possession with a Jaquez Coleman triple, but the Gents responded with 18-straight while they held Louisiana College scoreless for more than seven minutes. Senior Dyllon Weaver, who was perfect from the field in five attempts (four from downtown) started the spurt with a three followed by a Harris triple. Carter pushed the lead to double-digits for good with a layup.

Harris scored a career high 29 points, while both Weaver and Carter came off the bench for 16 and 15, respectively. Centenary used a 42-24 advantage in bench scoring and 23-4 in points off turnovers in the win.

Up 66-56 with 9:11 left, the Gents were not finished. Weaver hit another triple while Harris completed a three-point play. Sophomore Jericho Gray and Harris capped the run with layups.

Senior Travion Kirkendoll turned in an all-around game for the Gents with six points, five assists, five steals, and four rebounds with no turnovers.

In the first half, Centenary went on a 12-0 run to turn a three-point deficit into a nine-point lead. Carter scored six straight with a layup and four free throws. Junior Treylan Matthews – who was the fourth Gent in double figures with 11 – and Harris hit threes to put Centenary up 38-29 with 3:27 left.

Louisiana College scored nine straight to tie the game before a Weaver three put Centenary up at intermission. Devon Washington completed a three-point play after a layup while being fouled. Timothy Stokes split from the line in two-straight trips and Lashard Powell hit a three. Washington split from the charity stripe to tie the game before Weaver’s three to end the half.

Washington led Louisiana College with 13 points, while Powell came off the bench for 11.