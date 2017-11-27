Springhill police chief IDs teen killed in Monday shooting

Springhill police have released the identity of the teen killed in a shooting on Monday evening.

Jaylen Thomas, 17, was shot to death around 8 p.m. in a park behind Brown Upper Middle School, which is in the 800 block of 4th Street SW in Springhill, according to Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd.

At least 16 shots were fired. from a 45-caliber pistol.

Thomas was a student North Webster High School.

Police have several leads and worked the case until around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Chief Lynd.

Springhill police, with the aid of Webster sheriff's deputies, are investigating the shooting death as a homicide. Police are looking for an adult suspect.

