Residents remember, mourn slain Springhill student-athlete

Jersey number 24.

A high school running back destined for better things.

A brother who cared for his siblings.

A young man focused on his future.

Those are the portraits painted social media posts paint in hours since the fatal shooting of a North Webster High School student.

Springhill police found 17-year-old Jaylen Thomas dead Monday night in the parking lot of Harrison Chapel Baptist, a church less than a half mile west of Brown Upper Elementary School.

Evidence shows at least 16 shots were fired from a 45-caliber handgun, police say.

Investigators are looking for an adult suspect.

Springhill police, with the aid of Webster sheriff's deputies, are investigating the Knights player's death as a homicide.



Webster Parish Schools Superintendent Johnny Rowland told me he expresses his sincerest condolences to the family of 17-year-old Jaylen Thomas. "His family and that entire community will be in our constant thoughts and prayers." https://t.co/8elc2wvovW @KSLA pic.twitter.com/nkpDCAehU6 — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) November 28, 2017

