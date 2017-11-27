Man shot dead in park near school in Springhill

At least one person is dead as a result of a shooting in Webster Parish.

Webster sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Igo says it happened about 8 p.m. Monday in a park behind Brown Upper Middle School, which is in the 800 block of 4th Street SW in Springhill.

Springhill police, with the aid of Webster sheriff's deputies, are investigating the shooting death as a homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.