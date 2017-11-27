Boy, 4, shoots himself in arm

A 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to his left arm is being treated at a Shreveport hospital.

It appears the child got hold of a gun and shot himself, police say.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 9:34 p.m. Monday at Colony Square Apartments in the 300 block of Colquitt Road.

Investigators now are interviewing the boy's parents in an attempt to determine how he got hold of the gun.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

