Man who was shot in head found dead in Caddo Heights

Shreveport police are investigating the death of a man found shot in his head the evening of Nov. 27 in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating the death of a man with an apparent bullet wound to his head.

Authorities say they found at least 20 shell casings from more than one gun along with the man's body in a home in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood.

The homicide has police saying enough is enough.

"Guys, you you gotta put these guns down. It's just ridiculous," Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

"We have way too many instances of this going on. Frankly, I'm getting tired of seeing this. It's happening for no really important reason."

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the shooting happened at 7:44 p.m. Monday on Clover Street near Dowdell Street.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have released no information about possible suspects.

"We're asking the citizens that if they have seen anything to contact us immediately," Hines said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

